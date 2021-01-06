Morpheus Labs 1-Day Volume Tops $1.03 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Morpheus Labs token can now be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00046173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.99 or 0.00308166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00032147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,027.69 or 0.02802897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

MITX is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.