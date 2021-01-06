Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Insider Bruce Rogers Sells 11,240 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) insider Bruce Rogers sold 11,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $339,335.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bruce Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Bruce Rogers sold 11,950 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $391,004.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.78. 412,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,016. The firm has a market cap of $926.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $36.65.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,954,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morphic by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Morphic by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Morphic by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Morphic by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Morphic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

