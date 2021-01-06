Motus (OTCMKTS:MOTUY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Motus Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MOTUY)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.91. 202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40.

About Motus (OTCMKTS:MOTUY)

Motus Holdings Limited operates in the automotive sector in South Africa, the United Kingdom, Australia, South East Asia, and Southern and East Africa. It operates through four segments: Import and Distribution, Retail and Rental, Motor-Related Financial Services, and Aftermarket Parts. The Import and Distribution segment imports and distributes passenger and light commercial vehicles and parts to a network of dealerships, car rental companies, fleets, and government institutions in South Africa.

