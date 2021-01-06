MovieBloc Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and $3.27 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00028687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00119646 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00209434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00512227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00049869 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00252307 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017179 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,905,636,161 tokens. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

MovieBloc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.