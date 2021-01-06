MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) (LON:MSI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) (LON:MSI)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115.75 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.52). 6,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 8,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.50 ($1.52).

The stock has a market cap of £21.34 million and a P/E ratio of -6.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 121.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.94%.

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

