MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $334.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to announce $334.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $341.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $328.90 million. MSA Safety posted sales of $375.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $304.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.10 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 30,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $4,685,802.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,238,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $139,630.00. Insiders sold a total of 70,847 shares of company stock worth $10,485,212 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $148.79 on Wednesday. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $155.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

