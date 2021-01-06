MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $155.76

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $155.76 and last traded at $155.55, with a volume of 1710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.79.

MSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $304.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.10 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.83%.

In other MSA Safety news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 15,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $2,270,884.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,515.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $98,765.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,847 shares of company stock worth $10,485,212. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,934,000 after acquiring an additional 112,088 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,595,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,741,000 after acquiring an additional 67,666 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,361,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,707,000 after acquiring an additional 216,046 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,073,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in MSA Safety by 1,923.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 367,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 349,731 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.