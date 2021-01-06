MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Given New $422.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $391.00 to $422.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MSCI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.44.

NYSE MSCI traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $431.08. 5,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,956. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $421.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.31 and a beta of 0.90. MSCI has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $455.03.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.48 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $945,600.00. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,025 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in MSCI by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 8.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 372,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,853,000 after buying an additional 27,995 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MSCI by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,697,000 after buying an additional 19,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 14.5% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

