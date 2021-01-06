M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Raised to $155.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

MTB opened at $128.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.25. M&T Bank has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

