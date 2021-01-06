M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Trading 8.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $155.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. M&T Bank traded as high as $140.71 and last traded at $139.81. 1,385,202 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 1,030,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.49.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $563,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 225.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.25.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

About M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.