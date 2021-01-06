Multiplier Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Multiplier has a market cap of $3.82 million and $8,316.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Multiplier token can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00027497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00113213 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.42 or 0.00490414 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00049814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00239859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00054938 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 412,532,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,097,623 tokens. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

Buying and Selling Multiplier

Multiplier can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.