Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €235.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €235.00 ($276.47) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MEURV. Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America set a €282.00 ($331.76) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €274.00 ($322.35) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €246.86 ($290.42).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.