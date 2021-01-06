Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €240.00 ($282.35) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €209.00 ($245.88) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays set a €274.00 ($322.35) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €247.93 ($291.68).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

