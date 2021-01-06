Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Shares Down 5.5%

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) shares dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 4,397,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,288,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

MBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $259.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mustang Bio news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 100,000 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 25.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mustang Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.