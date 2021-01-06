MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) dropped 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.24 and last traded at $21.48. Approximately 39,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 44,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

A number of research firms recently commented on MVBF. TheStreet upgraded MVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MVB Financial from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.98.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 million. Research analysts predict that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 4,658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.