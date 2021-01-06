MVL (MVL) Market Cap Reaches $29.38 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, MVL has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a market cap of $29.38 million and $2.21 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, IDCM, UEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00044356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.83 or 0.00302794 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00032136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,170.86 or 0.03114533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013285 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,676,388,857 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Cryptology, CoinBene, IDCM, IDEX and Cashierest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

