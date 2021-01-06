Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MYOV. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Myovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.21.

NYSE MYOV opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $46,779.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,678 shares of company stock worth $1,653,600. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

