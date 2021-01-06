MyWish Price Reaches $0.0417 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 22.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $398,301.29 and approximately $90.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MyWish has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One MyWish token can currently be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00048070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00036516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.72 or 0.00334121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014342 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $916.71 or 0.02624190 BTC.

About MyWish

WISH is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

