Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.30

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $35.30, with a volume of 3830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

