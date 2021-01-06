NAGA (NGC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37,599.00

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and $37,599.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAGA token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Upbit. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00046229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.97 or 0.00312020 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00032889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,018.50 or 0.02764037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013607 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NGC is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

