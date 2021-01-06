Namecoin Price Hits $0.55 on Top Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $8.10 million and $49,581.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001573 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,932.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.17 or 0.01302977 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00045264 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00200032 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000248 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

