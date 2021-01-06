NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Upgraded by Cowen to Outperform

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was upgraded by research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $75.35. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.11.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The company had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.13 million. Research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory Norden sold 10,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $606,877.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,102.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $103,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,028.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,521. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194,839 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

