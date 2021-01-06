NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) CFO Sells $534,871.02 in Stock

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) CFO Sonja Nelson sold 39,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $534,871.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,855.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NantKwest stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.83. 1,391,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,420. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. NantKwest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $19.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NK. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NantKwest by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantKwest during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NantKwest by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NantKwest during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NantKwest during the 2nd quarter valued at $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NK. Zacks Investment Research raised NantKwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NantKwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

