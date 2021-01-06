Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $55,156,853.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,999,792 shares in the company, valued at $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 183.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 328,253 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 103.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 341,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 173,287 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 463,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 82,255 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 15.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 450,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth $698,000. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSSC opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $491.88 million, a P/E ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $23.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

