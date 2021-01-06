National Bank Financial Increases Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) Price Target to C$12.75

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.93% from the company’s current price.

FOOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.04.

Shares of FOOD stock traded up C$1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,092. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.88. The company has a market cap of C$918.95 million and a P/E ratio of -195.71. Goodfood Market Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.49 and a 1-year high of C$13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.89, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

