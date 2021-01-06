National Bank Financial Increases Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) (TSE:NEXA) Price Target to C$15.00

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) (TSE:NEXA) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) stock traded down C$0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 758. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.19. Nexa Resources S.A. has a twelve month low of C$3.94 and a twelve month high of C$12.86.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

