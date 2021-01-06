National Bank Financial Increases Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) (TSE:NEXA) Price Target to C$15.00

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) (TSE:NEXA) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) stock traded down C$0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 758. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.19. Nexa Resources S.A. has a twelve month low of C$3.94 and a twelve month high of C$12.86.
About Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO)
