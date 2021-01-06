National Bank Financial Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$28.50

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$28.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s previous close.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. CSFB set a C$26.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.31.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded up C$0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$25.41. 1,878,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,933. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.15 and a 52-week high of C$25.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$13.50 billion and a PE ratio of -6.09.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

