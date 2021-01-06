National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF)

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TNEYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.20 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tamarack Valley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNEYF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. 37,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,148. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

