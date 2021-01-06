National Bank Financial Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Shares of SU traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,485,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,090,422. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,644,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,537,000 after buying an additional 697,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,694,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,082 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,633,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,388 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,477,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,808,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,707 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

