National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.81.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.
NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a market cap of $288.88 million, a P/E ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.89. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $9.85.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 242.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 244.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $53,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
National CineMedia Company Profile
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
