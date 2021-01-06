National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.15

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NESR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Energy Services Reunited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $914.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $218.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.32 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 6.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 9.7% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,497,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,066,000 after buying an additional 308,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 30.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,830,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,474,000 after acquiring an additional 653,905 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 27.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 594,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 127,667 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 42.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 207,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 61,267 shares during the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

