National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) Given a GBX 1,005 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) has been assigned a GBX 1,005 ($13.13) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NG. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,062 ($13.88) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 975 ($12.74) price objective on National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 958 ($12.52) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,013.46 ($13.24).

Shares of NG opened at GBX 868.80 ($11.35) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 919.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 905.73. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

