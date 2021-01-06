NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Trading 6.1% Higher

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.52. 1,613,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,311,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Investec raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.13.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

