Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Trading Up 6.4%

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares were up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.87. Approximately 2,435,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,166,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NAVI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.48 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 549.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Navient by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

