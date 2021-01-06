NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Trading Up 9%

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) shares traded up 9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.52 and last traded at $34.89. 500,883 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 356,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NBT Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.73.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $115.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.07 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

In related news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,118.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 312.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

