NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $194.14

NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $194.14 and traded as high as $260.00. NCC Group plc (NCC.L) shares last traded at $260.00, with a volume of 172,262 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCC Group plc (NCC.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 233.40 ($3.05).

The company has a market cap of £726.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 232.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 194.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

