nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $65.68

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.68 and last traded at $67.74, with a volume of 11159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.33.

NCNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on nCino from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. nCino has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.03.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 69,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $5,013,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 105,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 74,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $5,362,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,738,098 shares of company stock valued at $197,143,056 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at $176,000. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

