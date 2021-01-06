NCR (NYSE:NCR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.18

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.18 and last traded at $37.77, with a volume of 6620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.

NCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised NCR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on NCR from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

Get NCR alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in NCR by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NCR by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 63,282 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NCR by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 44,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in NCR by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 428,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 26,747 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCR (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.