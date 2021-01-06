Neblio (NEBL) Market Capitalization Tops $9.94 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 22.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001593 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $9.94 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015724 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008260 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003688 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002450 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,306,715 coins and its circulating supply is 16,884,457 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

