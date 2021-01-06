Neil Gagnon Sells 107 Shares of General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Stock

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $10,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,613.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Neil Gagnon sold 714 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $72,185.40.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Neil Gagnon sold 6,118 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $615,654.34.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Neil Gagnon sold 10 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $1,008.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Neil Gagnon sold 18 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $1,810.80.

On Friday, December 18th, Neil Gagnon sold 709 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $71,169.42.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Neil Gagnon sold 2,997 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $301,018.68.

On Monday, December 14th, Neil Gagnon sold 500 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $50,030.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Neil Gagnon sold 1,023 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $102,320.46.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Neil Gagnon sold 1,585 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $158,658.50.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Neil Gagnon sold 513 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $51,407.73.

NASDAQ GFN traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 29,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,112. General Finance Co. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $266.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Finance Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

GFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of General Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in General Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of General Finance by 177.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Finance by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Finance by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Finance by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 48,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

