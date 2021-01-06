Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.92.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $27,799.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $268,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $5,535,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.6% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,259,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,423,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 516.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 146,495 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.74.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

