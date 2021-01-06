Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC) PT Raised to C$3.40 at Canaccord Genuity

Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$3.40 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of NLC traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,515. The company has a market capitalization of C$330.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 20.70 and a current ratio of 20.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.93. Neo Lithium Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$2.67.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Tres Quebradas project located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina. Neo Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

