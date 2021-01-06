Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director William T. Boehm Sells 3,000 Shares

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $242,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,024.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NEOG traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.81. 426,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,023. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.34. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $84.02.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,231,000 after purchasing an additional 92,488 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Neogen by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,295,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,366,000 after purchasing an additional 42,662 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Neogen by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 515,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,976,000 after purchasing an additional 74,098 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Neogen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Neogen by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 100,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

