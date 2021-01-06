NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading Down 6.4%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.88 and last traded at $51.35. Approximately 3,571,324 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 1,660,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.84.

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,711.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 3.13%.

In other news, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 118,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $4,935,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,080,619.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 340,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $14,283,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,153,436.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 754,561 shares of company stock worth $33,557,193 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,240,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,234,000 after purchasing an additional 462,957 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NeoGenomics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 957,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,305,000 after acquiring an additional 59,960 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 837,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,935,000 after acquiring an additional 35,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after acquiring an additional 98,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 612,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

