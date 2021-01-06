Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Shares Up 7.7%

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. 405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64.

Neon Bloom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NBCO)

Neon Bloom, Inc is a principal investment firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm primarily invests in innovative agriculture and ancillary technology products and services across the globe. Neon Bloom, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

