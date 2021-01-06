NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.01

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.01 and traded as high as $3.98. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 42,373 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 2.54%.

In related news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri acquired 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $31,291.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $84,931 over the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) by 692.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.43% of NetSol Technologies worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

