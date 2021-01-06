NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.99

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $3.60. NeuroMetrix shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 837,725 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 71.00% and a negative net margin of 38.80%.
About NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.
