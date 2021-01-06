Neutrino USD (USDN) Market Capitalization Achieves $113.79 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $113.79 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00027936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00115559 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00239207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.94 or 0.00495976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00049804 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00245239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016612 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 114,452,401 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,451,861 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

