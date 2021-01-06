Neutron 24 Hour Volume Tops $8.00 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $161,889.19 and approximately $8.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neutron has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001304 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

