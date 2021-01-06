Neutron (NTRN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $176,419.25

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neutron has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar. Neutron has a market capitalization of $176,419.25 and $9.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neutron alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 91.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001046 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

